ARLINGTON – The fourth-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay boys basketball team turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and pulled out a 58-44 win over the Arlington Eagles.
The Bluejays outscored the home team 27-16 over the final 16 minutes to pull out the season opening win.
The Bluejays led just 31-28 at the half after the Eagles connected on a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
Sophomore Cale Jacobsen led all scorers with 21 points and added eight rebounds and five steals.
Senior Rece Kissinger chipped in 12 points and four rebounds.
Senior Kyle vonRentzell grabbed a team high 9 rebounds and junior Aiden Lindley scored 8 points.
The Bluejays shot 46 percent from the field and the visitors connected on 5-of-15 from behind the 3-point line.
The Bluejays outrebounded the home team 28-15 and forced 17 Eagle turnovers.
AGHS will play at home against Elmwood-Murdock on Friday, Dec. 13.
Results will appear in next week’s Gazette.
