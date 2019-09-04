OMAHA – The Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team opened the season with a straight set win over Omaha Mercy on the road to open the season on Aug. 29.
The Bluejays won by scores of 25-13, 25-18 and 25-18.
The Jays used a balanced offensive attack and finished with 24 kills.
Senior Hannah Hatzenbuehler and junior Jessica Stander each finished with six kills to lead the team. Junior Carly vonRentzell added five more.
The Bluejays were effective from behind the service line. AGHS finished with 10 ace serves and connected on 89 percent from behind the line.
Junior Saige Craven led the Jays in the serving category finishing with 11 points and three aces. Stander and sophomore Brynn Glock added two ace serves apiece.
Three Jays finished in the double-digit dig category.
Craven and senior Saige Christo led the team with 12 apiece. Junior libero Alex Edmisten dug up 10 balls along the back row.
Craven and Glock combined to hand out 20 set assists to the hitters along the front row.
Christo and Edmisten paced the Jays in serve receive.
The Bluejays played the Waverly Vikings on Sept. 3. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
