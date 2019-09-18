ASHLAND – The fourth-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays held the Fairbury Jeffs to -1 total yards while earning a 40-0 win at home on Friday night.
The Jays scored on the first play of the game and never looked back behind dominating play from the defense.
“To hold any team to minus yardage is a great accomplishment. It’s fun to coach kids that truly don’t care how the job gets done as long as they play together,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson.
Lane Zimmerman connected with Seth Novak on a 70-yard reverse pass on the opening play of the game to score the game’s first touchdown.
The lead grew to 20-0 at the half as the Jays added two second quarter touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Hunter Washburn scored on a 10-yard run and then connected with sophomore Cale Jacobsen on a 13-yard scoring pass.
The Jays added 14 more points in the third quarter via a score from the defense and another from special teams.
Jacobsen scooped up a fumble and took it 40 yards for a score early in the third quarter.
Later, senior Bryce Kitrell fielded a punt in plus territory and took it to the house from 33 yards out.
The only score in the fourth quarter came from junior Julian Brown on a 3-yard scoring run.
Ashland-Greenwood rushed for 97 yards on 37 carries and was led by Kitrell who finished with 46 yards on 12 carries.
Washburn finished 9-of-17 through the air for 149 yard and a score.
Novak and Jacobsen combined for 123 yards receiving and Kitrell caught three balls for 44 yards.
The Bluejays finished with 331 total yards.
The Jay defense limited the Jeffs to -12 yards rushing on 33 carries and limited Fairbury to just 11 yards passing.
Senior Jacob Ludwig and Kitrell combined for 20 tackles, Ludwig also forced a fumble.
Kitrell and Novak each added two sacks.
Jacobsen intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble while adding five tackles.
The Jays will take to the road on Friday when they travel to Omaha to take on the Boys Town Cowboys.
