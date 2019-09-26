YUTAN – The Ashland-Greenwood softball team played on back-to-back nights last week and after suffering a loss at the hands of the Malcolm Clipper, they were able to bounce back with a convincing win over Yutan-Mead.
The Bluejays played a rare Monday night game against the Malcolm Clippers on Sept. 16 and were beaten in four innings 13-1.
The Clippers finished with 15 hits and scored eight runs against the Jays in the top of the second inning.
The Bluejays were limited to just one run and four hits.
Mackenzie Mayer finished with two of the four hits for the Jays. Camryn Ray drove in the lone run with a third-inning double.
Tatum Gossin suffered the loss on the mound.
AGHS bounced back less than 24 hours later when they were able to get past Yutan-Mead 16-7 in Yutan.
The Jays broke the game open with an 11-run fifth inning.
The Jays finished with a season-high 16 runs on 13 base hits. They also drew nine walks.
Kiara Libal finished with three hits, scored three runs and drove in three runs. Jaiden Tweton also added three hits. Ray added two doubles and drove in a team-high four runs.
Hannah Keith earned the win for the Jays.
The split moved the Jays record to 8-8 on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.