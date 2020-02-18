BENNINGTON – Ashland-Greenwood grapplers Blaine Christo and Jacob Ludwig will wrestle at the 2020 Nebraska State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha beginning Thursday.
Christo, a freshman, will be making his first appearance in Omaha.
He improved to 33-7 on the season after finishing with a 2-2 record at the Class B-1 district tournament in Bennington.
Christo was defeated by Aurora’s Caden Svoboda in the 106-pound match for third place.
Ludwig, a senior, will also be making his first appearance at the state meet.
Ludwig finished 3-1 at the district meet and finished second after getting pinned by undefeated Garrett Menke of Bennington in the 220-pound gold medal match up. Luidwig will take a 37-5 record into Omaha.
AGHS freshman Luke Lambert earned a victory in Bennington and finished with a 1-2 mark while wrestling at 152 pounds. He finishes his season with a record of 15-23.
Bluejay senior Brian Maguire saw his career come to an end one win short of trip to Omaha. Maguire finished 2-2 at the district meet and saw his season come to an end with a record of 21-15.
AGHS 170-pound freshman Logan Sobota finished with a record of 1-2 in Bennington and saw his first varsity season come to an end with a record of 14-15.
The Jays’ 285-pound junior Ethan Hegwood (14-25) also finished just one win away from advancing to the state tournament after posting a record of 2-2 in Bennington.
