SYRACUSE – The Ashland-Greenwood cross country teams competed twice last week, starting with a meet at the Kearney Country Club on Sept. 30.
The Bluejays got a look at the course which will host the NSAA Cross Country Championships in two weeks.
The Bluejays competed in the Class C portion of the meet.
The boys team finished 29th at the meet among 34 teams.
Senior Micah Judds turned in the best performance at the meet for the Jays. Judds finished 50th at the meet after posting a time of 19:39.
Other Bluejay finishers included sophomore Gabe Holtz (154, 22:05), senior Zach Schmidt (189, 23:03), senior Archer Vogt (192, 23:05) and junior Nick Starns (210, 23:48).
The girls team finished 21st out of 27 teams at the meet and was led by junior Darby Walsh who crossed the finish line in 33rd place with a time of 23:53.
Freshman Trinity Rowley also ran well finishing 50th at the meet with a time of 24:27.
Freshman Dayna Wilson finished 102nd at the meet with a time of 26:55 and senior Alicia Bohlen finished 158th with a time of 33:35.
The Jays returned to action on Oct. 4 when they traveled to Syracuse for a meet on Friday afternoon.
The girls team finished seventh at the meet after scoring 136 team points.
Rowley turned in the best performance, finishing 22 at the meet with a time of 21:17.
Walsh wasn’t far behind her in 23rd place with a time of 21:24.
Wilson (48, 23:53) and Bohlen (54, 24:42) were also scored for AGHS.
The boys team scored 195 points at the meet and ended up in 10th place.
Judds crossed the finish line in 19th place after posting a time of 17:23.
Other Bluejay scorers included Starns (50, 19:40), Holtz (61, 20:00), Vogt (65, (20:07) and Schmidt (70, 20:32).
