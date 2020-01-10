ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays downed Omaha Roncalli Catholic 62-55 in overtime to win the annual Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament in a game played in Ashland on Dec. 30.
The Bluejays limited the Pride to just 21 points in the first half and led 30-21.
Roncalli came storming back in the third quarter and took a 41-38 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The team traded baskets in the fourth quarter and the Pride had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but they were denied and the game went into overtime.
The Jays were able to take the lead in overtime, convert at the free throw line to pull out the win. The Jays limited Roncalli to just two points in the overtime period.
Sophomore guard Cale Jacobsen had a career night and finished with a career-high 40 points (tied for second most in school history) and grabbed a team-best 14 rebounds.
Junior Jarrod Nafzinger scored eight points and added five assists.
Senior Rece Kissinger added seven points and senior Trey Comstock added seven rebounds.
“We were able to follow up our best half of play with our best game of the young season. Roncalli is an extremely talented team and I am very proud of how we competed. We took a huge step forward with our mental toughness and execution. We knew we were capable of playing at this level and it was exciting to see them play so well in such an intense, competitive game,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.
The holiday tournament championship was the first for the Jays since the 2013-14 season.
Two days later the Jays returned to action to play Falls City High School in Auburn.
The Bluejays struggled on the offensive end in the first half and trailed 28-23.
AGHS tied the game at 30 after three quarters, but the Tigers were able to make more plays down the stretch to pull off the 50-44 victory.
“For some reason we lacked focus and energy and our inability to make shots put us in bad situations all game long. It was extremely disappointing,” Mohs added.
The Jays shot 35 percent from the field and made just 1-of-15 from behind the 3-point line.
Jacobsen led the Jays in scoring with 17 points and on the boards with seven.
Nafzinger added seven points, four rebounds and three steals.
The loss to the Tigers dropped the Jay record to 6-2.
