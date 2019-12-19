ASHLAND – The 2019 Ashland-Greenwood Football Banquet was held on Sunday at Riverview Community Church. The banquet gives closure to the football season and pays tribute to the hard work and dedication that each of the players gave throughout the season.
Former Bluejay Jordan Scheil, who played for AGHS from 2009 to 2012, was the keynote speaker. Scheil talked about what Bluejay football taught him and how the lessons you learn in football will stay with you forever.
Senior Kyle vonRentzell gave a great message about how being a family helps a player reach their goals. He also talked about the many lessons he learned that have helped him become a better person.
Head Coach Ryan Thompson gave a review of the season. He talked about how enjoyable the season was, but not just because of the final record.
“The players made going to work everyday fun and rewarding,” he said. “They all had a common vision and it was amazing to see each member take ownership of their role and help the team towards their goals.”
The players were the center of attention for the rest of the night with the recognition of post-season honors along with team awards being handed out. Three special awards capped off the night. Cinch Beetison was presented with the second annual Bluejay PRIDE Award. This award was designed to honor a player that takes pride to another level with his love for the program.
The Coach Schwartz Lineman of the Year Award was given to Jacob Ludwig. This award is designed to carry on the legacy and spirt of the late Reed Schwartz who coached the linemen for the Bluejays for 16 years. His wife, Deb Schwartz, had the honor of presenting the award to Ludwig. She talked about the value of family and how they feel that throughout the Ashland-Greenwood community. She said she loved the way that the community still carries out their rich traditions within their football games.
Chris Grell earned the team HEART Award. This award represents being a true Bluejay football player who plays with HEART (hunger, effort, attitude, relentlessness and toughness).
The awards were voted on by the players and coaches. Other awards included Offensive Player of the Year – Hunter Washburn, Defensive Player of the Year – Ludwig; Special Teams Player of the Year – Bryce Kitrell; JV/C Team Player of the Year – Logan Sobota.
“It was a great night. We had close to 200 players, and family members, in attendance. It always amazes me how much support that our community gives to our kids. They are truly lucky to have a community that cares that much. It also gives the coaches that much more energy and reason to get back to work and develop and grow with these great student-athletes,” said Thompson.
