OMAHA – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay cross country teams traveled to Walnut Grove Park in Omaha to take part in the annual Yutan Invitational on Sept. 16.
The girls team finished fourth at the event after scoring 74 team points. Bluejay Trinity Rowley finished as the top performer for the Jays after crossing the finish line with a time of 23:31, good enough for 10th place.
Teammate Darby Walsh also medaled at the meet after crossing the finish line in 14th place with a time of 24:45.
Dayna Wilson finished 20th with a time of 25:33 and Alicia Bohlen added a 34th place finish at the meet after finishing the 5K with a time of 28:12.
The boys team in seventh place with 133 team points and were led by Micah Judds who earned a 12th place medal after crossing the finish line with a time of 19:22.
Other Bluejay finishers included Gabe Hohtz (35, 22:10), Zach Schmidt 41, 22:35), Archer Vogt (45, 22:55) and Nick Starns (51, 23:51).
