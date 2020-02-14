OMAHA – The Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team finished 2-2 while competing at the annual Boys Town Dual Wrestling Tournament in Omaha on Feb. 7.
The Bluejays beat Boys Town 39-38 and Falls City 42-30, but were defeated by Arlington 30-28 and Platteview 51-24.
The Jays’ 106-pound freshman Blaine Christo won three contested matches in Boys Town while finishing with a record of 4-0. All three wins came by pinfall.
AGHS 220-pound senior Jacob Ludwig also won all three of his contested matches by pinfall.
Senior Brian Maguire finished with a record of 3-1 on Friday after splitting time at 160 and 170. All three of his wins came via pinfall.
Bluejays Nathan Upton (138), Luke Lambert (152), Logan Sobota (170), Braxton Buck (195) and Ethan Hegwood (285) also won contested matches at the Boys Town Dual meet.
