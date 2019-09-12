SPRINGFIELD – The fifth-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays moved to 2-0 on the season with a 28-7 win on the road against the Platteview Trojans.
AGHS scored 22 points in the first quarter and never trailed.
“I loved the energy that we had to start the game tonight. We faced a very big and physical Platteview team and was able to be the more aggressive team,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson after the game.
Running back Gavin Bergsten got the Jays on the board first with a 16-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Cole Riecken added the extra point and the Jays led 7-0.
Defensive lineman Blake Kobs added two points for the Jays when he tackled the Platteview quarterback in the end zone for a safety.
The lead quickly got to 15-0 when Jay returner Seth Novak returned the ensuing kickoff after the safety 68 yards for a touchdown.
Senior quarterback Hunter Washburn added seven more when he found sophomore Cale Jacobsen from 32 yards out to stretch the lead to 22-0 after 12 minutes.
It was the only scoring until Washburn was able to connect with Jacobsen for a second time, this time from 18 yards out, stretching the lead to four touchdowns early in the fourth quarter.
Platteview scored on an 18 yard touchdown run late in the game, but it wasn’t enough as the Jays were able to get out of town with a win.
The Bluejays finished with 303 yards, 179 on the ground and 124 through the air.
Senior running back Bryce Kitrell finished with 100 yards on 21 carries.
Bergsten and Washburn added 39 rushing yards apiece.
Jacobsen caught three balls for 75 yards.
Seniors Kyle vonRentzell and Jacob Ludwig led the Jays with eight tackles apiece.
Ludwig recovered a fumble. Jacobsen and Lane Zimmerman each added interceptions.
“The players are giving everything they have so I’m sure we will get better at finishing off drives. We are looking forward to preparing for Fairbury,” said Thompson.
