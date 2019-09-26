OMAHA – The fourth-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay football team moved to 4-0 on the season after cruising to a 46-14 win over the Boys Town Cowboys on Friday night.
The Bluejays got three touchdown passes from senior Hunter Washburn and a pair of rushing touchdowns from senior running back Bryce Kitrell leading to the 32-point win.
Kitrell scored from 11 yards out resulting in the only scoring in the first quarter.
Bluejay Logan Sobota blocked a Cowboy punt and teammate Trey Comstock scooped it up and returned it five yards for a score pushing the Bluejay advantage to 14-0.
The Cowboys returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a score and the Bluejay lead was quickly cut in half.
Washburn connected with junior Lane Zimmerman on a 32-yard scoring pass late in the second quarter and the Jays were able to take a 21-7 lead into the halftime locker room.
The Cowboys struck quickly in the third quarter on an 80-yard scoring pass and the Jay lead was trimmed to 14-7.
It was all Bluejays after the long scoring pass.
Kitrell scored on a 4-yard touchdown run, Washburn added two more touchdown passes and Julien Brown rushed for a touchdown all resulting25 consecutive points for the visitors.
“It was great to see our team face adversity together and fight through it. This game will help us as we enter district play,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson.
The Bluejays finished with 373 total yards, 200 on the ground and 173 more through the air.
The Jays gave up just 152 total yards, with 80 coming on one pass play.
The Jay defense limited the Cowboys to just 25 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Kitrell rushed for 96 yards and two scores on 19 carries. Brown added 49 yards on eight carries.
Washburn completed 15-of-21 through the air for 173 yards, three scores and two interceptions.
Zimmerman caught seven balls for 97 yards and two scores.
Senior Jacob Ludwig led the Bluejays in tackles with six and forced two fumbles.
Senior Kyle vonRentzell added five stops and recovered two fumbles.
“This team was so unselfish tonight and it showed as it was one of our most productive games of the season,” Thompson added.
