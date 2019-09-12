WAVERLY – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay softball team capped a busy week with a tournament in Waverly on Sept. 7.
Prior to competing in Waverly the Bluejays played a pair of midweek games against Arlington and Centennial.
The Bluejays led the entire game against the Eagles on Sept. 3, but a three-run bottom of the sixth inning led to a 7-6 win for Arlington.
The Bluejays were able to take advantage of Eagle miscues early in the game to take a 4-1 lead after two innings.
Arlington committed four errors.
The Bluejays finished with nine hits and were led by two apiece from Camryn Ray, Danielle Tonjes and Jaiden Tweton. Tweton and Piper Boggs drove in two runs apiece.
Bluejay Tatum Gossin took the loss on the mound for the Bluejays.
AGHS returned to the diamond on Sept. 5 when they traveled to Centennial to take on the Broncos.
AGHS scored two runs in the first inning, but Centennial answered with four of their own in the bottom of the first and never trailed again while posting the 9-5 win.
Devin Rodgerson finished with two of the five Bluejay hits and teammate Tonjes reached base four times and drove in four runs.
Boggs walked three times and scored a run.
Gossin worked three innings and took the loss on the mound.
The Jays went to Waverly for a quadrangular on Sept. 7 looking to put an end to their three game losing streak.
Crete would extend the Bluejays streak to four games, downing AGHS in the opening game of the Waverly Quadrangular Saturday by a score of 7-3.
Crete scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning while taking advantage of Bluejay miscues in the field.
The Bluejays led 2-0 until the Cardinals broke through with six in the fourth.
The Jays finished with just four base hits and Tweton finished with two of them. Junior Kiara Libal also reached base twice for the Jays.
Gossin suffered the loss on the mound for the Jays.
The Jays attempted to rally late against the Waverly Vikings in game two, but ended up on the short end of a 5-3 score.
Waverly led the entire game until AGHS made the game interesting in the top of the seventh inning
Mackenzie Mayer and Ray came up with big hits and drove in runs in the seventh. Libal led the Jays with two hits.
Gossin and Keith each worked three innings on the mound for AGHS.
The Bluejays were able to end their losing streak with a narrow 2-1 win over the Wahoo Warriors.
AGHS led Wahoo 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning and then had to hang on as the Warriors tried to rally.
Rodgerson and Mollie Konen drove in key runs for the Jays.
Keith earned the complete game win for the Bluejays, scattering eight hits and one run over seven innings.
The 1-2 finish in Waverly evened the Jays record to 5-5 on the year.
