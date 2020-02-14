ASHLAND – The ninth-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays split a pair of games on the hardwood last week.
The week started with a come-from-behind 57-52 victory over Boys Town on Feb. 4 in Omaha.
The Jays rallied for the win after trailing 26-22 at the half and 35-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Senior Kyle vonRentzell led the Jays in scoring with 13 points to go along with five rebounds.
Senior Gavin Bergsten scored 12 and junior Aiden Lindley and sophomore Cale Jacobsen each scored 11 points. Jacobsen also grabbed a team best nine boards.
The Bluejays shot just 41 percent from the field, but were able to convert on 14-of-16 at the line.
The Bluejays also turned the ball over just nine times.
“While we did not play as strong as we would have liked, we had a number of players step up and hit shots throughout the game. To be behind against a tough opponent and win in the final quarter showed mental toughness, we never gave up. We were excited to get our first win against Boys Town since 2003,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.
The Jays returned to action on Friday when they played host to conference foe Douglas County West.
The Jays led 22-20 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 39-38 at the half.
After scoring 38 points in the first half, the Jays were held to just 22 points in the second half and were downed 68-60 by the Falcons.
The 68 points allowed were the second most all season by the Jays who struggled on the defensive end of the floor.
“This was a disappointing performance on both offense and defense for us. Give DC West credit as they came to play and shot the ball really well. They just outplayed us in almost every aspect of the game. We will need to clean some things up so that we can play better as the regular season comes to a close in the coming weeks,” added Mohs.
Jacobsen led the Jays with 25 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Junior Jarrod Nafzinger scored eight points against the Cowboys.
