CRETE – The Ashland-Greenwood wrestling team finished 12th at the Crete Invitational on Saturday after scoring 63 team points.
Senior Jacob Ludwig scored 20 points for the Jays and finished second while competing in the 220-pound weight division.
Ludwig suffered his first loss of the season in the match for first place where he was defeated by Dylan Meyer of Norris by a 5-3 decision. Ludwig is 9-1 on the season.
AGHS 106-pounder Blaine Christo improved to 7-2 on the season after finishing with a 3-1 record in Crete.
Christo secured a 6-2 decision over Barret Brandt of Syracuse in the 106-pound match for third place.
Heavyweight Ethan Hegwood finished with a record of 2-2 in Crete and placed fourth after contributing 12 points to the team total.
Hegwood was pinned in the match for third place by Tyler Pavelka of Adams Central.
Senior Brian Maguire placed fifth at the meet on Saturday after finishing with a record of 2-2 in Crete.
Maguire pinned Thomas Vance of Milford in the 170-pound match for fifth place to improve to 7-3 on the season.
