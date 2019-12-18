LOUISVILLE – The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team earned their first win of the season on the road against Louisville on Saturday.
Prior to playing the Lions, AGHS suffered a pair of tough losses against Wahoo and Elmwood-Murdock.
On Dec. 10, the Jays were dealt a 43-38 overtime setback at the hands of the Warriors in Wahoo.
The Bluejays rallied to overcome a 14-6 deficit at the end of the first quarter by outscoring Wahoo 28-20 over the final three quarters.
The Jays, playing without leading scorer Kiara Libal, got a career-high 15 points from junior Chloe Bergsten. Junior Carly vonRentzell also had a great game against Wahoo, finishing with six points and a career-high 15 rebounds including 10 on the offensive end.
Junior Saige Craven added nine points and 12 rebounds against the Warriors.
The Jays out-rebounded the Warriors 47-20, but committed 28 turnovers.
The Jays returned home to play host to the Elmwood-Murdock Knights on Dec. 13.
The Bluejays scored just 16 points in the first three quarters and were downed by the Knights 34-32 in a low scoring affair.
Libal returned for the Bluejays and scored 19 points and added three rebounds and two steals.
Bergsten added eight points for the Jays, who made just 8-of-47 from the field.
AGHS was able to bounce back after the loss with a 50-39 road win against Louisville the next day.
The Jays trailed 31-29 going into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Lions 21-8 over the final eight minutes to pull out the win.
Libal scored 23 points and converted on 10-of-12 from the free throw line. She also filled up the stat line with seven steals, four rebounds and four steals.
Bergsten added 13 points against the Lions.
Craven led the Jays with 12 rebounds and senior Mackenzie Mayer pulled down 10 more.
The win moved the Jays’ record to 1-3 on the season.
