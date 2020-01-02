ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay girls basketball team improved to 2-4 with a 60-59 win at home over the Plattsmouth Blue Devils on Saturday.
The Bluejays built a huge early lead and then had to hang on for the one-point victory in the opening round of the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
The Bluejays led 31-13 at the half, but the Devils rallied in the second half and nearly pulled off the upset win.
The Bluejays were led in scoring by junior Carly vonRentzell. vonRentzell finished with a career-high 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field.
Sophomore Chloe Bergsten also finished in double-figure scoring adding 13 points to the Jays charge.
Leading scorer Kiara Libal was limited to nine points on 3-of-9 shooting from the floor.
Junior Saige Craven finished with just one point, but led the team with 10 rebounds.
The Jays shot 50 percent from the field and the 60 points were a season-high.
The Bluejays will return to the floor on Thursday night when they travel to Auburn to take on the 1-6 Falls City Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.