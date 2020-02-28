MALCOLM – The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team split a pair of road games against Bishop Neumann and Malcolm last week.
The game with the Bishop Neumann Cavaliers on Feb. 18 in Wahoo had the feel of a postseason contest.
The game came down to the final seconds and after a game-tying attempt by Rece Kissinger bounced off the rim, the home team was able to escape with the 34-32 win.
AGHS got off to a rough start offensively, leading to a 22-13 halftime lead for the Cavaliers.
The Jays shot 32 percent from the field against Neumann and made just 2-of-13 from behind the 3-point line.
Sophomore Cale Jacobsen led the Jays with 12 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Kissinger and senior Bryce Kitrell combined for 13 points against the Cavaliers.
“We struggled early with the physicality and length of Neumann. We were never able to get real comfortable as we committed 20 turnovers, way too many, especially in a low possession game. Our defense, which held them to 12 points in the final 19 minutes, gave us some good offensive opportunities, we just did not capitalize on as many as we needed to in order to win the game,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.
AGHS got back into the win column with a 73-50 road win against the Clippers.
The Jays shot 51 percent from the field and forced 19 Malcolm turnovers.
Jacobsen scored 19 of his game-high 28 points in the first half while leading the Jays in scoring.
Kitrell scored 13 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Junior Jarrod Nafzinger scored 12 points and led the team with five assists.
Kissinger also scored in double-figures adding 10 more.
“We were able to create some offense from our defense and keep the pace in our favor. At the same time, our defense gave up a few too many layups with some simple breakdowns that we will want to fix. We will look to sharpen everything up as post season play begins next week,” Mohs added.
