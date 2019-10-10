FALLS CITY – The fourth-ranked Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays improved to 6-0 on the season with a 38-7 road win over Falls City.
The Jays broke open a close game in the second half, outscoring the home team 26-0.
The Jays led just 12-7 at the half.
“We learned a lot about ourselves and that it is important to trust each other on every play,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson.
The Bluejays led 12-0 until the Tigers were able to get on the scoreboard with an 82-yard scoring pass.
Senior quarterback Hunter Washburn got the scoring started for the Jays with a 32-yard scoring pass to senior receiver Seth Novak. The 2-point conversion failed and the lead remained 6-0.
The Bluejays increased their lead to 12-0 when Washburn took it in from four yards out in the second quarter. The PAT failed.
The Tigers closed the gap to just five points when they hit on the long scoring pass.
Speaking of long scoring passes, the Bluejays connected on one of their own in the third quarter.
Washburn found a streaking Novak and 80 yards later the Bluejays increased their lead to 19-7 following the point after from junior Julian Brown.
The Bluejays added 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
Senior running back Bryce Kitrell scored twice in the fourth quarter. Kitrell scored on runs of 20 and 37 yards and finished with a season-high 198 yards on 20 carries.
The Bluejays rushed for 203 yards on 43 carries.
The Bluejays’ final score came from the defensive side of the ball when junior Cody Grauerholz picked off a pass and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown.
“Our kids made great adjustments in the second half and were able to put Falls City in some tough situations. Our kids will be able to use this game as a learning tool as we head into the last third of the season,” Thompson added.
Washburn finished 6-of-13 through the air for 142 yards and two scores.
Novak caught two balls for 112 yards and two scores.
The Bluejays surrendered just 23 rushing yards and forced four turnovers.
Senior Jacob Ludwig had a monster game defensively for the Bluejays finishing with 12 tackles, two sacks and one tackle for loss.
Grauerholz, senior Lane Zimmerman and senior Cole Riecken all intercepted passes.
Novak recovered a fumble.
The Jays will look to remain unbeaten on Friday night when they welcome the 1-5 Lincoln Christian Crusaders to Ashland for the homecoming game.
