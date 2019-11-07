LINCOLN – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay volleyball team netted a pair of victories over Conestoga and Louisville Class C1-2 sub-district tournament played at Platteview High School.
The Jays opened sub-district play against the Conestoga Cougars on Oct. 28.
AGHS had no problem getting past Conestoga, winning by scores of 25-11, 25-8 and 25-7.
The Bluejays hit .379 against the Cougars and four different players finished with at least five kills.
It was juniors Jessica Stander and Carly vonRentzell leading the way with seven apiece.
The Bluejays were dominant from behind the service line where they finished with a season-high 19 ace serves. Junior Saige Craven scored 18 points and finished with a career-high nine ace serves against the Cougars.
Christo also paced the Jays defensively with 14 digs. Junior Alexa Edmisten added eight more.
Junior Saige Craven and sophomore Brynn Glock combined to hand out 28 set assists.
The win put the Jays into the sub-district final on Oct. 29 against the Louisville Lions.
The Jays improved to 18-11 with their third straight win of the season over the Lions.
AGHS won in straight sets by scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-16.
The Bluejays piled up 46 kills against Louisville and it was Craven and Stander leading the way with 10 apiece.
Craven also led the team from behind the service line, finishing with 13 points.
Craven, Christo and Edmisten combined to finish with 40 of the teams’ 57 digs.
Craven handed out 25 set assists, while Glock added 14 more.
Edmisten led the team in serve receive.
After a couple of days off the Bluejays returned to the court to do battle with the third-ranked Lincoln Lutheran Warriors in the Class C1-3 district championship match played at Lincoln Northeast High School on Nov. 2.
The Warriors avenged an earlier season loss to the Jays and won in straight sets by scores of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-13.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
The loss to Lutheran capped the Jays’ season with a record of 18-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.