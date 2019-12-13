COLUMBUS – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay wrestling team finished fifth at the annual Viking Invitational in Columbus on Dec. 6.
The Bluejays scored 103 team points at the meet and were led by first place finishes from freshman Blaine Christo and senior Jacob Ludwig.
Christo improved to 4-1 on the season after notching three wins in Columbus.
Christo pinned East Butler’s Lane Bohac in the 106-pound weight class.
Ludwig improved to 6-0 on the year with four wins in Columbus.
Ludwig outlasted Cade Janke of Wayne in the 220-pound final, winning by a 2-1 decision.
Brian Maguire, a 170-pound senior, finished runner-up at the meet after scoring 20 points. He finished with a record of 3-1 with his only loss coming at the hands of Ian Virka of North Bend Central in the 170-match for first place.
Junior Shane Allington (152-pounds) scored 15 points at the meet after finishing with a record of 3-2 and finishing fourth. He improved to 5-2 on the season.
Bluejay grapplers Nathan Upton and Trent Nafzinger added fifth place finishes in Columbus.
Prior to competing in Columbus the Bluejays earned a pair of dual wins over Wahoo (42-30) and Fort Calhoun (48-28) at Fort Calhoun High School on Dec. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.