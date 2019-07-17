WAVERLY – The Ashland Junior Legion baseball team saw their summer season come to an end with a 14-3 setback at the hands of Wahoo Pharmacy in Class B Area 2 tournament in Waverly.
Prior to competing in the area tournament the Bluejays dropped an 8-5 decision at the hands of Nebraska City on the road on July 8.
The Jays took the early lead scoring a run in the first inning and added another run in the third to lead 2-0. But the Pioneers exploded for five runs in their half of the third to take the lead for good. They added two in the fifth to make it 7-2.
The Bluejays cut it to 7-5 with three in the sixth, but that was as close as they would come.
Caleb Juedes started on the mound for the Bluejays and pitched the first three innings in taking the loss, his record falling to 3-3. Levi Kennedy pitched the final three innings in relief.
Riley Kasuske was a perfect 3-for-3 with a double at the plate, and Lane Zimmerman was 2-for-2. Carter Washburn had a double, and Levi Kennedy, Ethan Scheer, Brody Maack, Kyle Sheldon, John Paul LaPlante and Grant Buller each had one hit.
The Auburn Bulldogs used an eight-run first inning to power past the Bluejays 14-9 on July 9 in Auburn.
The Bluejays had taken a lead with two runs in the first, but the eight-run first inning for the Bulldogs proved too much for Ashland to overcome.
Scheer started on the mound for Ashland and lasted just one-third of an inning. Cody Grauerholz relieved Scheer in the first and Washburn pitched the fourth inning in relief.
Max Bendler was 2-for-3 with a bases loaded double and Lane Zimmerman was 2-for-3 with a triple. Maack was 2-for-2 and Washburn, Scheer, Archer Vogt, and Josh Malousek each had one hit.
Ashland defeated the Springfield Trojans 9-3 on July 12 at the Area 2 Tournament in Waverly.
The Trojans scored first with single runs in the first and second to take a the lead. The Bluejays cut it to 2-1 as they got on the board with a run in the second, and scored three in the third to take the lead for good at 4-2.
Ashland built a seven-run lead after six innings and held off Springfield in the seventh to win 9-3.
Juedes started on the mound for the Bluejays and pitched a strong game before tiring in the sixth in picking up his fourth win of the season, his record standing at 4-3. Zimmerman relieved Juedes in the sixth and pitched the rest of the way.
Washburn led the Jays at the plate going 3-for-4. Bendler and Grauerholz each had two hits. Kennedy had a double and Zimmerman, Scheer, Kasuske and Vogt each had one hit.
The Bluejays lost a heartbreaking 3-2 walk-off defeat to the Area 2 tournament host Waverly Vikings on July 13.
The Jays took a 1-0 lead with a run in the first inning. The Vikings tied it with a run in the fourth. Ashland retook the lead with a run in the sixth.
Ashland appeared to be in good position to win the game when the Vikings were down to their last out in the bottom of the seventh, but an infield single and a throwing error tied it at 2-2 and an RBI single won it for the Vikings.
Maack pitched an outstanding game for the Jays before tiring in the sixth. He was relieved by Kennedy who was a hard-luck loser with both runs scored off him in the seventh being unearned, Kennedy’s record fell to 4-2.
Bendler and Grauerholz each had two hits and Washburn and Kennedy each had one.
Stung by the gut-wrenching defeat the night before, the Jays dropped a 14-3 decision to Wahoo on July 14, which eliminated them from the Area 2 tournament.
The teams traded runs in the first. With the score tied, a lead off error opened the flood gates for Wahoo and they scored eight runs and never looked back.
Scheer started on the mound for the Jays and took the loss, his record falling to 3-3. Kasuske relieved Scheer in the third, and Kennedy relieved Scheer in the fifth.
Zimmerman had a triple, and Washburn, Kennedy, Juedes and Grauerholz each had one hit.
The Bluejays end their season with a 14-12 record.
