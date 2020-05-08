KEARNEY — The Shrine Bowl is still on. The Shrine Bowl has been rescheduled for July 11 in Kearney. Because of the coronavirus, Shrine Bowl officials scrubbed the original June 6 date for the 62nd annual football game. “These new dates provide health authorities and all involved in the coordination of the annual game the maximum time to deal with the evolving landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Shrine Bowl Executive Director Dave MacDonald wrote to players’ parents in an email on April 29. MacDonald wrote that the game’s executive board met on April 28 with Kearney and UNK officials. The game will be played at UNK’s Cope Stadium. MacDonald said that fan attendance is undetermined. “Right now, we continue to follow the guidelines set by the state officials,’’ MacDonald said in a text message. “I have nothing definitive at this point. We believe, however, there will still be some restriction and we will work with health officials and stakeholders to determine what is plausible and make any adjustment needed, including limiting crowd size.” For those not attending the game, a live broadcast will be available on NET. “NET has agreed to televise the game on the 11th, so we would have a live broadcast available to all of Nebraska.” Five players and two coaches have been selected to take part in the game. Wahoo standouts Kole Bordovsky and Trevin Luben are slated to play for the North squad alongside Waverly’s Mason Nieman. Bordovsky was named All-State after spearheading the best defense in C-1 from his linebacker spot. He finished with a school record 161 tackles, including 10 in the Warriors 38-0 whitewashing of the Pierce Bluejays in the Class C-1 state title game. Luben rushed for a Class C-1 best 2,137 yards and 41 touchdowns last season for the state champs. He will graduate in May as the school’s all-time leading rusher (4,736) and point scorer (474). Luben will play football for the Huskers this fall. Nieman accounted for more than nearly 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns while leading Waverly to a 10-2 record and a spot in the Class b semifinals against eventual champ Omaha Skutt Catholic. A pair of Ashland-Greenwood players will pad it up for the South team after a solid showing on the gridiron in Class C-1 a year ago. The Bluejays won all nine of their regular season games and won a playoff game before losing the Wayne Blue Devils in the Class C-1 quarterfinals. Running back Bryce Kitrell and defensive end Jacob Ludwig were standouts for the Jays and were both selected to play for coaches Ryan Thompson and Nate Tonjes and the South team. Kitrell, a future Ohio Bobcat, rushed for 1,197 and 17 touchdowns last season and returned four punts for touchdowns. Ludwig was a disruptor on the defensive side of the football for the Jays last season finishing with 107 tackles and eight quarterback sacks. Thompson will be the head coach of the South squad and is honored to be coaching in Nebraska’s elite All-Star contest. (Stu Pospisil of the Omaha World Herald also contributed to this article)