ASHLAND – Ashland-Greenwood senior Bryce Kitrell has committed to play football alongside his older brother Brett at the University of Ohio in the fall of 2020.
Kitrell, a 6-foot, 190-pound running back received the offer from Coach Frank Solich and the Ohio University coaching staff in June and made the commitment in early December.
“I took a visit down there in the fall, and I really liked it,” Kitrell said. “The facilities are great as well as the players, and they have good football. Also their academics are very elite, which is important to me. And Athens would just be a cool place to live.”
Kitrell brings sprinter speed to the running back position and to the return game where he was a standout for the 10-1 Bluejays last season.
Kitrell rushed for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns while leading the team in rushing.
He also returned four punts for touchdowns in 2019.
On defense, he started at linebacker and finished with 53 tackles, three sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Kitrell said he wasn’t sure about where he will end up playing at the college level.
“If I play offense, it will be running back,” he said. “If I play defense, they’re either going to play me at safety or at a nickel position.”
Kitrell’s combination of size and speed is showcased on the track where he has piled up multiple state medals.
He ran 10.97 in the 100-meter dash preliminary round at the NSAA State Track and Field Championships last year as a junior.
Kitrell has also medaled at state in the shot put and discus events.
Kitrell’s older brothers and father played Division I football.
Bo Kitrell was a walk-on player at the University of Nebraska.
Blake Kitrell played receiver at the University of Tulsa before transferring to Washburn and Brett Kitrell is a junior offensive linemen at Ohio.
Barry Kitrell played fullback for the Huskers and also coached the Bluejay football team in the early 2000’s.
(Mike Sautter of the Omaha World-Herald also contributed to the article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.