ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team played three times last week, winning two games.
The Bluejays started the week with a tough 54-50 loss at home in overtime at the hands of Omaha Roncalli Catholic on Dec. 30.
The Crimson Pride outscored the Jays 13-9 in overtime and was able to hold on for the four-point win in the championship game of the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30.
The Jays led 21-19 at the half, but were limited to just four points in the third period and trailed 27-25 going into the fourth quarter.
The Bluejays rallied to tie the game in the fourth quarter, but were outscored by four in overtime.
Junior Chloe Bergsten scored a team-high 17 points for the Jays and added three steals and two rebounds.
Junior Kiara Libal added 14 points, two rebounds and two steals.
Junior Saige Craven led the Bluejays on the boards with 10.
The Bluejays shot 38 percent from the field and made 13-of-20 from the free throw line.
The Jays also turned the ball over 28 times.
The Bluejays got back into action on Jan. 2 when they traveled to Auburn High School to play the Falls City Tigers.
The Jays got off to a fast start behind Libal. The Jays led 22-6 after one quarter and 36-17 at the half while breezing to a 52-36 victory.
Libal scored 28 points, sank four 3-pointers and finished 10-of-11 from the free throw line against the Tigers. She also grabbed five rebounds and led the team with four steals.
Bergsten also finished in double-figures with 10 points.
The Bluejays shot 33 percent from the field and made 14-of-17 from the free throw line.
Twenty-four hours later the Jays remained on the road to do battle with the Nebraska City Pioneers.
The Bluejays and Pioneers were tied at the half 24-24, but the Jays outscored the home team 26-14 over the final 16 minutes behind the play of Libal.
Libal finished with a season-high 29 points. The junior sank 9-of-16 from the floor and 8-of-10 from the charity stripe. She also added three steals and three rebounds.
Junior Saige Craven added 12 points, three rebounds and three steals.
The Jays shot 45 percent from the field and made 9-of-12 from the free throw line.
