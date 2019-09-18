MALCOLM – The Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team finished with a perfect 5-0 record at the two-day Malcolm High School Invitational on Sept. 12 and 14 to take home the first place trophy.
“We played some really tough competition on Thursday and Saturday. I felt the girls had confidence in themselves but even more in their teammates which is a great quality to have. When they play to their full potential and trust each other the sky’s the limit with this group,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Megan Rossell.
The Jays opened the tournament with a 25-20, 25-17 win over Louisville on Sept. 12.
The Jays hit .222 against the Lions and were led by six kills apiece from senior Saige Christo and junior Carly vonRentzell.
The Jays served at 88 percent and finished with seven aces. Junior Saige Craven led the team with three ace serves.
Senior Hannah Hatzenbuehler led the team with four blocks defensively at the net.
Junior libero Alexa Edmisten led the Jays with 16 digs. Craven and Christo came added 10 more.
Craven (10) and sophomore Brynn Glock (8) led the Jays in the set assist category.
The Jays made it two wins in a row on Thursday night when they were able to down the third-ranked Lincoln Lutheran in straight sets 25-21, 25-23.
AGHS hit .286 and were led offensively by Christo and vonRentzell who finished with six kills apiece. Junior Jessica Stander added five more.
The Bluejays hit on 89.9 percent of their serves.
Edmisten led the way with 13 digs.
Craven and Glock combined to hand out 23 set assists.
The Jays came out on Saturday and notched a 25-11, 25-13 tournament win over Elmwood-Murdock.
AGHS hit .311 and were led offensively by vonRentzell who finished with nine kills. Christo added six more.
The Bluejays missed eight serves and finished with six ace serves against the Knights.
Christo led the Jays with 11 digs defensively.
Craven handed out a season-high 18 set assists.
The Bluejays had an easy time getting past Conestoga in straight sets 25-8, 25-8.
Ashland hit .413 against the Cougars and was led offensively by Christo who piled up seven kills while hitting .462.
AGHS piled up nine service aces against the Cougars and were led behind the line by Craven who finished with a career high six aces.
Edmisten and junior Lane Whaley combined to pile up 18 digs against Conestoga.
Craven handed out 14 set assists against Conestoga.
The win vaulted the Jays into the tournament’s championship game against host Malcolm.
The Jays won 27-25, 22-25 and 25-22 over the Clippers.
AGHS piled up 37 kills and were led by vonRentzell’s season-high 11. Christo came through with seven more.
Edmisten was an ace defensively, leading the Jays with 24 digs. Whaley finished with 14 more.
Craven and Glock combined to hand out 28 set assists.
Christo led the team in serve receive.
The 5-0 stint in tournament play improved the Jays’ record to 6-4 on the season.
