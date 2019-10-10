FORT CALHOUN – The Ashland-Greenwood softball team ended up playing just one time last week after an Oct. 1 triangular was cancelled and a weekend tournament in Yutan got rained out.
The Bluejays were supposed to host a triangular with Conestoga and DC West/Concordia on Oct. 1, but the games were cancelled.
As a result, the Jays didn’t play until Oct. 3 when they traveled to take on conference foe Fort Calhoun.
The Bluejays scored six runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to a 14-4 win in six innings.
A five-run top of the sixth inning was also part of a 14-hit attack for AGHS.
Senior Mackenzie Mayer had a huge game for the Jays, finishing with four hits and four RBI.
Sophomore Piper Boggs finished with two hits and drove in two runs.
Junior Camryn Ray reached base three times and scored three runs.
Starting pitcher Tatum Gossin earned the win on the mound after working all six innings and allowing four runs on six hits.
The Bluejays were supposed to cap the regular season with a the Yutan-Mead Invitational in Yutan, but heavy rain overnight on Friday forced organizers to cancel the tournament.
The Bluejays took a 12-10 record into sub-district play where they met up with Waverly in the first round of the Class B-4 sub-district tournament in Hickman on Monday. Tournament results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
