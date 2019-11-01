ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay volleyball team snapped a brief two-game losing streak with a straight set win over the Class B Seward Bluejays at home on Oct. 28 to wrap up the regular season.
The win moved the Jays record to 16-11 on the season.
The Jay won by scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-21 last Thursday.
AGHS hit .367 against Seward and piled up 40 kills.
Senior Hannah Hatzenbuehler led the Jays offensively at the net with 10 kills, a season-high. Senior Saige Christo added eight more and junior Carly vonRentzell came through with seven more. Christo leads the Bluejays with 198 kills this season.
Junior Jessica Stander led the Bluejays from behind the service line with 11 points and five ace serves. Stander is second on the team this season with 34 ace serves.
Christo and libero Alexa Edmisten led AGHS defensively while combining for 18 digs. Edmisten leads the team with 332 digs this season.
Junior Saige Craven and sophomore Brynn Glock combined to hand out 37 set assists to the hitters along the front row. Craven and Glock have combined to dish out 754 assists in 2019.
Edmisten and junior Lane Whaley paced AGHS in serve receive.
The Bluejays started postseason play on Monday at Platteview High School. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
