ARLINGTON – The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team battled for four quarters, but eventually succumbed to conference rival Arlington 52-43 on the road over the weekend.
The first half went back-and-forth and after 24 minutes the Jays found themselves down 26-23.
The Bluejays came out of the locker room and struggled to score in the third quarter. They were outscored 10-5 and despite scoring 15 fourth quarter pints, were not able to get closer than seven points the rest of the way.
The Bluejays shot just 26 percent from the field making 13-of-50 from the floor. They also made just 6-of-25 from behind the 3-point line.
Junior Kiara Libal poured in 25 points on 7-of-25 shooting from the floor and a 7-of-8 performance from the free throw line.
Junior Chloe Bergsten added eight points for the Jays.
Senior Mackenzie Mayer led the Jays on the board with nine.
Junior Alexa Edmisten led the team with three steals.
The Bluejays played in Wahoo on Tuesday night. Results will appear in next week’s Gazette.
