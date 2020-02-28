WAVERLY – The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team saw their season come to an end with a loss to Louisville in Class C1-2 sub-district tournament play at Waverly High School.
Prior to playing the Lions, the Jays opened sub-district tournament play with a 61-16 win over Conestoga in the opening round of postseason play on Feb. 18.
The 61 points were a season-high for the Jays.
AGHS led 39-9 at the half against the Cougars.
Ten different players scored for the Bluejays and they were led by junior Saige Craven who poured in 12 points to go along with six rebounds.
Junior Kiara Libal added 11 points and a season-high seven rebounds.
Junior Chloe Bergsten also finished in double-figures with 10 points and two steals.
Junior Carly vonRentzell scored five points and led the team with 10 rebounds.
Junior Alexa Edmisten scored seven points for the Jays.
The win over the Cougars put the Jays into Thursday’s sub-district championship game against the Lions.
The Lions outscored the Jays 17-3 in the third quarter and then held on for the 51-36 win.
The Jays shot 13-of-54 from the field and got to the line just nine times, making four against the Lions.
Libal led the Jays in scoring with 15 points and added four rebounds and two steals.
Craven added seven points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
VonRentzell led the Jays with nine rebounds.
The split with the Cougars and Lions ended the Jays season with a record of 12-12.
