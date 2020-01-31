ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team moved to 8-8 on the season after falling to Yutan 41-37 and beating Syracuse 47-44 last week.
A slow start cost the Jays against the Chieftains at home Jan. 21.
The Bluejays fell behind 12-2 after one quarter and despite a late rally were not able to come all the way back for the win.
AGHS closed the gap to 26-19 at the half.
The home team continued to narrow the lead in second half and went into the final eight minutes down 33-31.
The Chieftains were able to convert at the free throw line late and secured the 47-37 victory.
The Jays shot just 30 percent from the floor and got to the line only six times while making three.
Senior Kiara Libal led the Jays in scoring with 11. Junior Camryn Ray added seven points and two steals.
Junior Carly vonRentzell led the team on the glass with eight rebounds.
The Bluejays bounced back with a 47-44 home win over the Syracuse Rockets on Jan. 24.
The Jays trailed 25-16 at the half, but were able to outscore the Rockets 31-19 over the final 16 minutes.
Libal led the Bluejays with 26 points and added four rebounds. Junior Saige Craven added six points and vonRentzell and senior Mackenzie Mayer combined for 14 rebounds.
