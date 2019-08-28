TEKAMAH – The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay softball team earned a narrow 7-6 win over Tekamah-Herman on the road on Aug. 22.
The Jays got off to a fast start offensively in the season opener, scoring five runs in the first three innings.
The Bluejays finished with 12 base hits and were led at the plate by sophomore Devin Rodgerson, junior Kiara Libal and senior Mackenzie Mayer.
Libal finished with three hits and two runs scored, Mayer drove in three runs and Rodgerson finished with two hits and two runs scored.
AGHS led 5-0 going into the bottom of the third inning, but the Tigers scored two runs to close within three.
The Bluejays scored two runs in the fifth to make it 7-2, but the Tigers answered with three to make it 7-5. The home team scored one more in the bottom of the sixth to get within one, but would get no closer as the road team would secure the one-run win.
Bluejay hurler Hannah Keith worked all seven innings to earn the win. She allowed 11 hits and six runs, while striking out six and walking none.
The Bluejays played their home opener on Aug. 26 against Bishop Neumann. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.