OMAHA – Ashland-Greenwood wrestlers Blaine Christo and Jacob Ludwig capped their seasons by competing in the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha at the CHI Health Center on Feb. 20 to 22.
Christo, a freshman, and Ludwig, a senior, each got their first taste of state tournament action.
Christo finished with a record of 2-2 in Omaha. He was defeated by Drew Garfield of Central City in his opening round match before bouncing back with a pair of wins.
The freshman scored first period pinfalls over Matt Janssen of Holdrege and Daven Naylor of Lexington to advance to Friday’s third round of consolations.
Christo dropped a 6-2 decision at the hands of Tristen Obermiller of Adams Central.
The loss ended Christo’s freshman season with a record of 35-9.
Ludwig was upset in his opening round match against James Hernandez of Lexington. Ludwig was leading when he was caught and pinned in the second period.
Ludwig bounced back with a pinfall victory over Martin Carillo of Wayne and a 3-1 sudden victory over Jacob Krauter of Waverly.
His tournament ended on Friday when he dropped a 14-5 major decision at the hands of Blake Davis of Hastings in the third round of consolations.
Ludwig’s season ended with a 39-7 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.