ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team split a pair of conference home matches last week while moving to 9-5 on the year.
The week started with a 15-25, 17-25, 22-25 setback at the hands of the Wahoo Warriors on Sept. 24.
The Bluejays finished with 25 kills against the Warriors, but hit just .140.
Senior Saige Christo led the way with seven kills. Teammates Carly vonRentzell and Jessica Stander added five apiece.
Christo and Stander each finished with two ace serves. AGHS served at 87.5 percent against the Warriors.
Craven and sophomore Brynn Glock each handed out eight set assists.
Christo and junior libero Alexa Edmisten each came through with 12 digs. Junior Saige Craven added nine more.
The Jays got back into the win column with a 25-22, 25-11, 25-22 straight set home win over Fort Calhoun on Sept. 26.
Christo led the Jay attack with eight kills. VonRentzell added seven more and junior Lane Whaley came through with six kills.
Four different Jays finished with three ace serves. Edmisten, Stander, Whaley and Craven led the Jays from behind the service line.
Edmisten and Christo played well defensively while combining for 21 digs.
Craven and Glock combined to dish out 30 set assists.
