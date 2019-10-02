ASHLAND – The fourth-ranked Ashland-Greenwood football team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 42-0 win over the Auburn Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium in Ashland on Friday night.
“This was a great way to start district play. I feel like our line took a big step forward tonight opening holes for our backfield to make plays. Our defense and special teams played at a high level as well,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson.
AGHS rushed for a season-high 452 yards on just 29 carries against the Bulldogs.
The Bluejays scored 14 points each in the first three quarters before reserves closed out the fourth quarter.
All six Bluejay touchdowns came on the ground, including four long first half runs, three by senior Bryce Kitrell.
Kitrell scored on touchdown runs of 45, 36 and 60 yards in the first half and finished with his biggest game of the season. He rushed for 183 yards on just 14 carries.
Junior Julian Brown electrified the home crowd with an 83-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. He finished with a career-high 176 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries
Quarterback Hunter Washburn rushed for 80 yards on four carries and completed 7-of-14 through the air for 68 yards.
Senior defensive lineman Jacob Ludwig led the Jays with 14 tackles, a sack and two quarterback hurries.
Senior Seth Novak added eight tackles and two sacks.
Seniors Trey Comstock and Kyle vonRentzell each added seven tackles and vonRentzell added a sack and forced a fumble.
Washburn and senior Gavin Bergsten each intercepted a pass against Auburn.
“Our goal is improvement each week and we feel like we accomplished that goal this week,” said Thompson.
The Jays will take to the road on Friday night when they travel to Falls City to take on the Tigers at 7 p.m.
