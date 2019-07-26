ASHLAND – Over 100 area Ashland youth in grades first through sixth grade participated in the Ashland-Greenwood Summer Youth Basketball Camp July 15 to 18.
Participants focused on fundamentals during camp as well as competing in contests and games each day. The camp was led by the AGHS basketball staff along with current and former players.
The kids were coachable and brought energy every day, according to Camp Director Jacob Mohs.
“It was a fun week of basketball,” he added.
