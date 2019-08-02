ASHLAND – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has recognized 22 Central Community College student-athletes and one team for academic achievement during 2018-19.
Student-athletes who earned a 4.0 GPA were named NJCAA All-Academic First team, while those who posted a GPA of 3.80-3.99 were named NJCAA All-Academic Second Team. The NJCAA All-Academic Third Team is comprised of student-athletes who finished with a GPA of 3.60-3.79.
Area students include Morgan Pinkelman of Ashland, 1st team, Softball
