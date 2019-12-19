. ASHLAND – The fourth-ranked Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team rolled to a pair of wins over Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville last week.
The Jays got off to a great start against the Knights on Friday night and led 18-5 after one quarter on their way to a 55-28 home win.
The Jays increased their lead to 32-15 at the half.
“Our defensive pressure made them uncomfortable most of the game. We tied the school record for steals in a game with 23 as we forced 27 turnovers,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Jacob Mohs.
Sophomore Cale Jacobsen led the Jays in scoring with 22 points and added five rebounds and a team best seven steals.
Senior Kyle vonRentzell had a game-high seven rebounds to go along with nine points and six steals.
Seniors Rece Kissinger had seven points, Bryce Kitrell scored six points and Trey Comstock tallied five points as they also played well for the home team.
The Jays shot 51 percent from the floor and out-rebounded the Knights 21-14.
Less than 24 hours later the Jays returned to the floor for a road game against the Louisville Lions.
The Jays led 16-13 after one quarter and then clamped down defensively the rest of the way while pulling away for the 57-36 victory.
“We had another great defensive effort. It was great to see them work so hard on the defensive end of the floor for two consecutive nights. We were glad to get to play two games this weekend to see what and how much we could improve since game one. Overall, we made great strides in areas we had worked on in practice on both offense and defense. It was encouraging to see it carry over to the games,” added Mohs.
Jacobsen had a monster night for AGHS finishing with 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Kissinger, vonRentzell and Comstock all chipped in six points apiece.
The Jays shot 54 percent from the field and made 12-of-18 from the free throw line.
The Bluejays played Conestoga on Dec. 17. Results will appear next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.