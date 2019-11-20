WAHOO – With just one senior on this year’s Wahoo Newspaper/Ashland Gazette All-Area Softball Team, the future of the sport looks bright in and around Saunders County. One senior, four juniors, three sophomores and even two freshmen make up the first team.
Mary Chvatal, sophomore
Bishop Neumann
Honorary Captain
Chvatal captains the 2019 team after a phenomenal sophomore campaign on the diamond. She hit a team best .448, scored 31 runs and stole an area best 30 bases while hitting leadoff for the Cavaliers.
Defensively, Chvatal switched from third base to shortstop this season and made the transition seamlessly.
Camryn Ray, junior
Ashland-Greenwood
Ray, a three-year starter, proved her versatility at the plate and on the field this season for the Bluejays.
Ray played both corner infield spots and transitioned from hitting cleanup to leadoff midway through the season. She hit a team-best .410, scored 25 runs, drove in 27 and added eight doubles and two home runs.
“Camryn has a lot of grit. She is smart, consistent, can hit for power and she is a very good base-runner,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Amber Dutcher.
Kiara Libal, junior
Ashland-Greenwood
Libal makes her second straight appearance on the All-Area team after another solid year on the diamond for the Bluejays.
Libal hit .351, scored 27 runs, drove in 14 runs and finished with a slugging percentage of .519. She played a great shortstop for the Bluejays finishing with just five errors in 104 chances at shortstop.
“Kiara is a very talented player and a good defensive leader, what you would want from a shortstop. Out team goes how Kiara goes,” said Dutcher.
Autumn Iversen, freshman
Wahoo
Iversen excelled for the Warriors in her first varsity season on the diamond. She started the majority of her games at shortstop, but also helped out on the mound. She hit .345, slugged .667 and led the team in home runs with seven and in RBI with 32. She also scored 30 runs and finished with an on base percentage of .430.
Aja Henderson, junior
Wahoo
Henderson stepped into a starter’s role this season and had a tremendous junior campaign. She used her speed to make a number of plays in the outfield and wreak havoc on the bases. She hit a team-best .416, led the team in hits with 42 and in stolen bases with 14.
Alyssa Luedtke, junior
Wahoo
Luedtke emerged this season as one of the top centerfielders in Class C. She took away a number of base hits and used her strong arm to cut down runners on the bases. She hit .382, finished with a team-best .452 on base percentage, scored 30 runs and finished second on the team with 10 stolen bases.
Avery Mayberry, freshman
Bishop Neumann
Mayberry provided the Cavaliers with a versatile player in her first season on the varsity diamond. She played multiple positions including catcher and hit .305 while providing a capable bat and speed at the top of the Cavalier lineup. She scored 22 runs, drove in 16, stole nine bases and finished with a .406 on base percentage.
Hattie Bohac, sophomore
Bishop Neumann
Bohac had the tough task of filling the shoes of the most decorated catcher in school history, Taylor Stuhr, a two-time all-state selection.
She proved that she was up to the task, hitting .333 with 19 RBI. Her work behind the plate improved throughout the season and it was her work with young pitcher Macy Sabatka which impressed Brabec.
Aspyn Harrison, senior
Blue River
Harrison is the lone senior on the team this season. Harrison hit an area best .476 last season and finished with 27 RBI and scored 17 runs. She finished 10-15 with a 3.25 ERA while pitching 129 innings. She struck out 146 and walked just 46.
Macy Sabatka, sophomore
Bishop Neumann
Sabatka also had big shoes to fill as she toed the rubber in August for the first time as a starter. She took over for two-time all-state pitcher Hadley Chvatal. She finished with a record of 12-8 while working more than 130 innings for the Cavaliers. She finished with an ERA of 3.70 and walked just 30 hitters while striking out 78.
