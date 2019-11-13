ASHLAND – Ashland-Greenwood, Raymond Central and Wahoo players were named to the 2019 Capitol Conference Softball Team.
Two Ashland-Greenwood players and one member of the Wahoo Warriors were named to the first team.
Bluejay junior infielder Camryn Ray was named the first team captain after a great year on the diamond for the 13-12 Class B Bluejays.
Ray led the Jays in batting average (.410) and added eight doubles, two home runs, 25 RBI and 25 runs scored.
“Camryn is smart, consistent at the plate and she has the ability to hit for power,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Amber Dutcher. “Defensively she is game smart and makes few mistakes.”
Junior teammate Kiara Libal was also named to the first team.
Libal hit .351, scored 27 runs and finished with seven doubles and a home run.
Libal is a three-year starter for the Jays and is known for stellar defensive play. She committed just five errors last season in 104 chances.
Wahoo freshman Autumn Iversen was also named first team all-conference after a phenomenal first year on the varsity diamond for the 14-17 Class C Wahoo Warriors.
Iversen hit .345, led the Warriors in RBI with 32 and in home runs with seven. She slugged .667 and finished with 30 hits.
Iversen played shortstop and also pitched for Wahoo last season.
Two more Warriors were named to the second team. Junior outfielders Alyssa Luedtke and Aja Henderson were reliable players all season for Wahoo.
Henderson hit a team-best .416, scored 30 runs and led the Warriors with 14 stolen bases. Luedtke hit .382, finished with 39 hits and tied for a team-best 30 runs scored.
AGHS sophomore Devin Rodgerson was also named to the second team.
Rodgerson hit .384 and led the Bluejays in RBI with 27.
Raymond Central sophomore Rachel Potter was the best player on a Raymond Central team which struggled to a 5-25 record in 2019.
Potter was named to the second team after a season which saw her lead the Mustangs with a .370 average to go along with seven doubles, six stolen bases and 13 runs scored.
Ashland-Greenwood players Mackenzie Mayer and Tatum Gossin, Wahoo players Morgan Oden and Paige Peterson and Raymond Central players Katherine Sydik and Sierra Springer were named to the honorable mention team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.