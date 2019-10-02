NORTH BEND – The Ashland-Greenwood cross country teams competed twice last week starting with a home meet at Carol Joy Holling Camp on Sept. 23.
The girls’ team finished runner-up at the meet after scoring a season-low 32 points.
The Jays finished with two runners in the top five at the meet.
Freshman Trinity Rowley finished with her best ever varsity finish at the meet. Rowley finished third with a time of 24:08.
Teammate Darby Walsh was right behind her in fourth place with a time of 24:10.
Freshman Dayna Wilson also left the meet with a medal after finishing 14th with a time of 25:53.
Senior Alicia Bohlen finished 20th at the home meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 27:36.
The boys’ team ran sixth at the meet after finishing with 87 team points.
Senior Micah Judds was the Jays’ top finisher at the meet. Judds finished sixth with a time of 19:21.
Other Bluejay varsity runners included junior Nick Starns (25th place, 22:01), sophomore Gabe Holtz (26th, 22:07), senior Zach Schmidt (30th, 22:30) and senior Archer Vogt (32nd, 22:41).
The Bluejays returned to action on Sept. 26 when they traveled to North Bend for a meet. The boys’ team finished seventh at the meet after scoring 142 points.
Judds had a great meet, finishing seventh with a season-best time of 18:18.
Other Bluejay varsity finishers included Starns (41st, 20:38), Holtz (42nd, 20:38), Schmidt (52nd, 21:16) and Vogt (55th, 21:27).
The girls’ team finished eighth as a team with 114 team points.
Rowley finished 14th at the meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 22:55.
Walsh finished 21st at the meet with a time of 23:15.
Other Bluejay varsity runners included Wilson (33rd, 24:46) and Bohlen (53rd, 26:52).
