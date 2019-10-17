WAHOO – The Ashland-Greenwood girls cross country team finished fifth at the annual Capitol Conference Meet at Wahoo High School on Oct. 9.
The meet was supposed to be held on Oct. 10, but organizers had the foresight to move the meet up a day based on the forecast of rain, wind and cold temperatures.
It turned out to be an excellent decision.
With temperatures near 60 degrees athletes from eight schools took to the course which meanders around Wahoo High School.
The girls team finished fifth at the meet after scoring 89 team points.
Bluejay Darby Walsh just missed out on a medal at the conference meet, after finishing in 18th place with a time of 22:40.
Other Bluejay finishers included Trinity Rowley (20th, 22:58), Dayna Wilson (29th, 24:57) and Alicia Bohlen (31st, 26:00).
The boys team finished sixth at the meet after scoring 95 team points.
Bluejay Micah Judds turned in the top performance on Wednesday for the Jays finishing in fifth place with a time of 17:53.
Other athletes who were scored included Zach Schmidt (29th, 20:05), Nick Starns (30th, 20:11), Gabe Holtz (34th, 20:39) and Archer Vogt (35th, 20:44).
The Bluejays next meet will be the Class C-1 district meet in Omaha on Oct. 17.
