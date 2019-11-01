State Cross Country

SPECIAL SIGN: State Cross Country qualifiers Darby Walsh (from left) and Micah Judds pose before they leave for the state meet in Kearney on Oct. 25. The sign was made by Yong Hansen with special charactures of the athletes drawn by Thomas Judds, Micah’s father.

KEARNEY – Senior Micah Judds and junior Darby Walsh capped the 2019 Cross Country season by competing in at the NSAA State Championships in Kearney on Oct. 25.

Judds finished 57th among 97 Class C runners on Friday after completing the 5K course with a time of 18:27.

Walsh finished 63rd among 98 Class C runners after completing the 5K course with a time of 22:18.

