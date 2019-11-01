KEARNEY – Senior Micah Judds and junior Darby Walsh capped the 2019 Cross Country season by competing in at the NSAA State Championships in Kearney on Oct. 25.
Judds finished 57th among 97 Class C runners on Friday after completing the 5K course with a time of 18:27.
Walsh finished 63rd among 98 Class C runners after completing the 5K course with a time of 22:18.
