WAVERLY – The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team traveled to Springfield to take part in the Area 2 postseason tournament on July 19.
Prior to competing in Springfield the Bluejays finished up the regular season with games against West Point and Nebraska City.
Ashland dropped a heartbreaking 5-4 decision to the West Point Cadets on July 15 in Ashland.
The game started off with lots of scoring as the Cadets took the lead with a run in the first inning.
The Jays scored two in their half of the first t, but the Cadets scored twice in the second. Ashland tied it at 3-3 with a run in their half of the second, and the teams traded runs in the third. There the score stayed until the sixth when the Cadets scored the go-ahead run.
Things looked promising for the Jays in the seventh when the first two hitters reached base, but a double play quickly ended that threat.
Hayden Lewis pitched the first two innings for the Bluejays and Hunter Washburn pitched the next two. Jake Rice pitched the final three innings, and despite giving up just one run, was tagged with the loss, his record falling to 4-2.
Hayden Hanna led the Jay hitters going 2-for-3. Lewis had a double, and Kyle vonRentzell, Washburn, Grant Anderson, Ian Mayer and Hunter Tucker each had one hit.
An Ashland comeback came up short as they fell to the Nebraska City Pioneers 6-5 on July 16 in Ashland.
The Pioneers took a lead with a pair of runs in the first and appeared to have a safe 6-0 lead after the fifth. The Jays mounted a rally with five runs in the seventh and had the tying run on first, but could not bring it across.
Mayer started on the mound for the Jays and pitched into the fifth inning in taking the loss his record falling to 3-2. Clayton Allington relieved Mayer in the fifth, and Caleb Juedes relieved Allington in the seventh.
Washburn had a pair of doubles and three RBI to lead the Ashland hitters and Lewis had two hits. Hanna had a double and Anderson, Allington and Tucker each had one hit.
The Wahoo Warriors banished the Bluejays to the loser’s bracket of the Area 2 tournament in Springfield with a 4-0 win on July 19.
The Warriors scored a run in the first inning and took control of the game with three in the fourth.
Meanwhile, Ashland could get nothing going offensively, managing just an infield single by Rice.
Brayden Whitehead pitched a fine game for Ashland, striking out 10, but ended up taking the loss due to lack of offensive support. His record falls to 2-3.
Tournament games on July 21 were rained out and the Bluejays’ elimination game against Concordia was moved to Monday.
