ASHLAND – The Ashland Senior Legion baseball team surrendered 32 runs and was defeated by Nebraska City, Auburn and Waverly last week.
The Nebraska City Pioneers picked up a convincing 9-1 victory over Ashland on July 8 in Nebraska City.
The Jays scored first taking a with a single run in the first inning, but after that it was all Nebraska City as they took the lead with a pair of runs in their half of the first and added a run in the second to lead 3-1. The Pioneers put it away with five more points in the fourth.
Hayden Lewis started on the mound for the Bluejays and again, struggled with his location, lasting just two innings in taking the loss, his record falling to 1-3.
Clayton Allington relieved Lewis in the third and pitched the rest of the way.
At the plate, Lewis was 2-for-2 with a double, and Grant Anderson had the only other hit for the Bluejays.
The Jays dropped a 6-2 decision to the Auburn Bulldogs on July 9 in Auburn.
The Bulldogs scored three in the first and built a 6-0 lead before the Jays finally got on the board with a pair of runs in the sixth.
Brayden Whitehead started on the mound for Ashland and pitched into the fifth inning in taking the loss, his record falling to 2-2.
Jake Rice relieved Whitehead in the fifth and pitched the rest of the way.
Though the Bluejays had nine hits, they could muster only two runs and clutch hitting was mostly absent. Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and Hunter Washburn and Max Bendler each had two hits. Lewis added a double and Whitehead and Allington each had one hit.
The Waverly Vikings outscored the Bluejays 17-11 in a nine inning slugging match on July 11 in Ashland.
Both coaches agreed to play nine innings. Unlike the previous games this week, scoring runs was no problem for the Bluejays in this one. Getting stops was another matter.
Ashland dominated early, scoring three in the first inning and two in the second to take a 5-1 lead.
The Vikings tied it up with four in the third. Ashland retook the lead with a run in their half of the third.
The Vikings scored five in both the sixth and seventh inning to lead 15-8. Ashland cut it to 15-10 with a pair of runs in their half of the seventh, but could get no closer.
Rice started on the mound for the Jays and pitched the first three innings. Ian Mayer relieved Rice and pitched into the sixth. Mayer took the loss, his record falling to 3-1.
Washburn relieved Mayer in the sixth and was relieved by Allington in the ninth.
Whitehead was 4-for-5 with a triple, and Hunter Tucker was 3-for-4. Washburn had a single and a double and Anderson had a pair of hits. Lewis had a double, and Kyle vonRentzell and Hayden Hanna each had singles.
