LINCOLN – On Monday the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Board of Directors released the rosters for the 62nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game.
Head Coaches Mark Macke (Lincoln High) and Ryan Thompson (Ashland-Greenwood) together with their coaching staffs each chose from nominated seniors in their designated regions to represent their respective high schools, as well as North or South, in the 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl. Nate Tonjes of Ashland-Greenwood was also chosen as a North team coach.
Area players chosen for the South team include Jacob Ludwig and Bryce Kitrell, both of Ashland-Greenwood.
The 62nd Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be played Saturday, June 6, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
