HICKMAN – The 2019 Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay softball team saw their season come to an end with a 9-3 loss at the hands of the Norris Titans on Oct. 8 in the subdistrict tournament.
The tournament started for the Jays with a game against second-seeded Waverly on Oct. 7.
A 10-run second inning spelled doom for the Bluejays and they were defeated by a score of 16-6.
AGHS led 2-0 going into the bottom of the second inning before the roof caved in, leading to the 10-run rule in the fourth inning.
Waverly scored 16 runs on 13 base hits.
The Jays meanwhile scored six runs on eight base hits.
Junior Camryn Ray and Kiara Libal each finished with two base hits and combined to score four of the six runs.
Starter Tatum Gossin did not get out of the second inning and was tagged with the loss.
The loss sent the Jays into the consolation side of the bracket where they squared off against West Point-Beemer just 30 minutes after their loss to Waverly.
The game with WPB was a wild one as the two teams combined for 26 runs and nine errors in the seven inning game. The Bluejays won 14-12.
Ray came through with four base hits, three RBI, two doubles and three runs scored.
Libal added three hits, including a home run.
Devin Rodgerson also drove in a pair of runs for the Jays.
Gossin allowed eight runs in her six innings of work, but was able to pull out the victory.
The win kept the Jays’ season alive for another day. They returned to the field on Oct. 8 to play top-seeded Norris on their home field.
Norris led 6-0 and controlled the game from the opening pitch while winning 9-3.
The Bluejays were limited to just five base hits. Senior Mackenzie Mayer had two of them and scored a run.
Bluejay Katrina Terry dove in all three runs with a double in the fifth inning.
Gossin started and took the loss for the Jays.
The loss to the Titans ended the Jays season with a mark of 13-12.
