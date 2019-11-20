LINCOLN – University of Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII team released Nov. 14. Stille, a junior defensive lineman from Ashland, will now advance to the national ballot, as he looks to increase Nebraska’s nation-leading total of 338 Academic All-Americans.
This season, Stille has played in all nine games for the Blackshirts, totaling 23 tackles, including six tackles for loss. He is tied for third on the team with 2.5 sacks and ranks second on the Huskers with five quarterback hurries. He had a career-high five tackles against Northwestern and has recorded at least half a sack in three of the Huskers’ last four contests.
In the classroom, Stille carries a 3.39 GPA in Nutrition Health Sciences and has been named Academic All-Big Ten in each of the past two seasons. He is also active in NU’s Life Skills program and was a nominee for the AFCA Good Works Team and Wuerffel Trophy in 2019.
The 2019 Academic All-America team will be announced on Dec. 9.
