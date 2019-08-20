LINCOLN – Ryan Thompson, head coach for the Ashland-Greenwood High School football team, will lead the South Team in the 2020 Shrine Bowl next June.
Thompson will be joined on the sidelines by Nate Tonjes, offensive coordinator for Ashland-Greenwood.
Thompson led the Bluejays to seven straight playoff appearances between 2009 and 2015, a pair of Class C-1 state runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2014, and quarterfinal showings in four other seasons.
“I am very honored to be selected as the head coach for the South team in this year’s Shrine Bowl game. It is humbling to be associated with a long list of great coaches and players who have been involved with this game over the years,” Thompson said. “Most importantly, I look forward to having our team support a great cause for an outstanding organization.”
Thompson and Tonjes will be joined on the sidelines by assistant coaches Evan Klanecky of Centennial, Jay Lanstrom of Omaha Central, Troy Huebert of Central City and Brant Loewe of Skutt Catholic.
The North Team will be led by Head Coach Mark Macke of Lincoln High assisted by Rusty Fuller of St. Paul, Josh Deines of Sandhills/Thedford, Bryan Soukup of Blair, AJ Santos of Lincoln High and Paul Clotier of Grand Island.
Dave MacDonald, executive director of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl remarked, “We are excited to have Coach Thompson, Coach Macke, and their assistant coaching staffs join us in our mission to support Shriners Hospitals for Children. The talent their teams have exhibited on the field is a testament to their tremendous leadership. We are grateful for their di
rection both on and beyond the field this year.”
The 62nd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl game will be played at the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field in Kearney, Nebraska on Saturday, June 6.
All proceeds from the game benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.
