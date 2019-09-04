ASHLAND – The fifth-ranked Ashland-Greenwood football team opened the 2019 football season with a 37-14 home victory over the Fort Calhoun Pioneers at Memorial Field in Ashland on Aug. 30.
The Bluejays led 18-0 at the half and 37-0 before the Pioneers were able to score a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns against the Bluejay reserves.
The Bluejays rushed for 278 yards on 42 carries and passed for an additional 144 against the Pioneers.
The Bluejay defense allowed just 190 yards and forced three turnovers.
Senior quarterback Hunter Washburn completed 13-of-26 through the air for 129 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries.
“I felt like we gave tremendous effort all night and that the team prepared at a high level to get ready for this game. We were a little inconsistent finishing off droves, but I’m sure the guys will be ready to fix what we see on film to improve,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Ryan Thompson.
Running back Gavin Bergsten led the Jays in rushing with 94 yards on 12 carries.
Senior Bryce Kitrell added 65 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Lane Zimmerman caught four balls to lead the receiving corps. Sophomore Cale Jacobsen and senior tight end Kyle vonRentzell combined to catch five balls for 71 yards.
Senior Seth Novak caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
Senior defensive end led the Jays in tackles with six and added a sack and a forced fumble.
Kitrell and Jacobsen both picked off passes for the Jays.
“It was nice to get so many players on the field tonight. They were rewarded for all of their hard work and game reps will always pay off in their development,” Thompson added.
